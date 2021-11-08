FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New study findings show that PS128, the active ingredient in Solace PS128, a daily gut-brain probiotic, improved the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) and the quality of life of Parkinson's disease patients.
The clinical study, published by Frontiers in Nutrition, demonstrated that "PS128 supplementation for 12 weeks with constant anti-parkinsonian medication improved the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) motor score and quality of life of Parkinson's disease patients."
The authors of the study suggest "PS128 could serve as a therapeutic adjuvant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In the future, placebo-controlled studies are needed to further support the efficacy of PS128 supplementation."
Solace PS128, sold by Oryx Biomedical, is a potent gut-brain probiotic available to the U.S. market. Solace is the only single-strain PS128 product in the United States.
Lactobacillus plantarum PS128, the potent beneficial bacteria found in Solace, is a naturally derived and scientifically tested daily probiotic supplement that supports the digestive and immune systems. Lactobacillus plantarum PS128 has self-affirmed USA FDA Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. As a gut-brain probiotic, Solace PS128 also has positive mental benefits and promotes a balanced, healthy mood. Each capsule of Solace contains approximately 30 billion CFUs of the highly researched PS128 strain.
"It is exciting that there is so much scientific research being conducted on PS128," said David Lee, president of Oryx Biomedical. "The active ingredient in Solace PS128 is backed by real science. Clinical studies have shown potential benefits not only for Parkinson's disease, but also for clinical depression, anxiety and children with autism."
Currently, the most common Parkinson's medication is levodopa, which replenishes dopamine. However, its effectiveness decreases over time. PS128 may help compensate for this decrease by ameliorating akinesia. Reversing akinesia, the loss of motor control, for people with Parkinson's can be life-changing, as akinesia impacts nearly all daily activities.
Such symptoms of Parkinson's disease may be caused by a neuroinflammatory molecule known as MPO. Studies have shown MPO levels dropped after PS128 administration, resulting in marked improvement in total score, mobility, activities of daily living, stigma, and cognition. PS128's potential to attenuate Parkinson's disease symptoms is leading to additional clinical trials.
PS128 was isolated by Bened Biomedical Co., Ltd. The powerful gut-brain strain in Solace PS128 has been the focus of multiple research and clinical studies by scientist and professor Ying-Chieh Tsai, chief founder of Bened Biomedical. Research is currently being conducted on the benefits of Lactobacillus plantarum PS128 on: Movement disorders, Major depressive disorder and Parkinson's disease.
Previous research and clinical studies of PS128 have shown its positive effects on stress and anxiety, insomnia, and autism spectrum disorder. Patents of PS128 have been awarded in the United States, European Union, Japan, Taiwan, and Korea.
The strain Lactobacillus plantarum PS128 was isolated after a rigorous screening process of nearly one thousand strains of bacteria. This strain was tested for potency, effectiveness, and the ability to affect mental wellness. PS128 is a natural bacteria extracted from Brassica juncea, commonly known as brown mustard.
PS128 was proven to strengthen the immune and digestive systems, as well as improve mental health by modulating stress, reducing anxiety, and promoting a balanced mood. PS128 was named the Probiotic Product of the Year Winner at the 2018 NutraIngredients-Asia Awards.
"Solace PS128 is a healthy, safe and natural way to improve mental wellness and overall health," said Lee. "Solace PS128 is the result of more than 20 years of scientific research. We are excited to make this probiotic available and see the positive impact it will have on the mental wellbeing and health of people across the United States."
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
ABOUT SOLACE
Solace is a daily probiotic supplement that helps support the digestive and immune systems by enhancing beneficial bacteria. As a gut-brain probiotic, Solace PS128 has positive mental benefits and promotes a balanced, healthy mood. Lactobacillus plantarum PS128, the remarkably potent single-strain of beneficial bacteria found in Solace, is naturally derived and scientifically tested. Current research is examining the effects of PS128 on Parkinson's disease, clinical depression, anxiety, and children with autism. For more information, visit solaceprobiotic.com.
ABOUT PROFESSOR YING-CHIEH TSAI
Professor Ying-Chieh Tsai is the senior author of "The Add-On Effect of Lactobacillus plantarum PS128 in Patients With Parkinson's Disease: A Pilot Study." He has 30+ years researching fermentation and the microbiome and developing functional probiotics.
