Using Fear Free techniques continually improves key performance indicators for veterinary practices, according to a three-year-long study outlined in a white paper entitled "Fear Free: The Long-Term Benefits for Pets, People, and the Profession."
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 110,000 veterinary and pet professionals. By closely listening to the needs of the veterinary profession, Fear Free has built a robust catalog of certification programs and courses that focus on the emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified.
"As a practice management consultant with over four decades of experience, one of my jobs is to separate fact from fiction, and I rely on research and solid data," Louise S. Dunn, founder and CEO of Snowgoose Veterinary Management Consulting said. "The data in this study shows Fear Free is not a fad powered by pheromones and peanut butter, but a transformative shift where practices can be both financially successful and emotionally wealthy."
To identify participants for this study, VetSuccess—a data and analytics company specializing in the delivery of data-driven practice management solutions—matched existing clients to the list of Fear Free Certified Practices. In addition, Fear Free reached out to all other Certified Practices to encourage participation. From these two lists, 41 veterinary practices in the United States and Canada participated in the study.
In addition to a 13.8% increase in number of patients per practice, Fear Free Certified Practices saw a 37.5% increase in feline patient forward booking and a 43.7% increase in canine patient forward booking after three years. Fear Free Certified Practices also documented continued revenue per patient growth year over year, with strong growth in the early years of implementation.
"We always knew Fear Free is better medicine, results in fewer injuries, and helps attract and retain professionals," Fear Free founder and CEO Dr. Marty Becker said. "But more than anything else, these studies prove that you can 'do well by doing good.' With Fear Free, pets, people, practitioners, and the profession all win."
To obtain a copy of the white paper, visit fearfreepets.com/practice-certification.
