NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Encouraging recent research finds susceptibility to developing a severe COVID-19 infection appears to be linked to vitamin D status. An editorial published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics, found vitamin D may have a role in suppressing the severe inflammatory cytokine responses seen in critically ill COVID-19 patients and COVID-19 deaths.
"This doesn't surprise me as I've always been a big proponent of the health benefits of vitamin D," exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. "Vitamin D is actually a hormone with a wide range of functions in the body. It's been shown that deficiencies in vitamin D increases susceptibility to infections. Even as a urologist, I know from past studies, men with vitamin D deficiencies may have a 2.5 to 4.2 times increase for an advanced, aggressive prostate cancer tumor, depending on ethnicity."
The new study showed countries that lie below the latitude of 35 degrees North, such as Australia, have had relatively lower mortality from COVID-19 compared to countries that lie above the 35th latitude degrees North, such as Italy, Spain and certain regions of the U.S. like New York and New Jersey. Areas of the world above the 35th latitude North receive insufficient sunlight, necessary to make vitamin D, during the fall and winter. However, Nordic countries like Iceland, where vitamin D supplementation is widespread and have lower deficiencies, also had lower mortality rates of COVID-19.
"This new study once again reminds all of us to know where we stand with our vitamin D status," stressed Dr. Samadi. "A level of 30 ng/mL to 50 ng/mL is considered adequate for most healthy people. If you need supplementation, get your doctor's advice. Otherwise, eat oily fish like salmon, cheese, egg yolks and beef liver but better yet, spend some time outdoors exposed to the sun."
