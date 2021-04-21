LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 3 article on Elemental highlights how the stress related to COVID-19 and a generally unpredictable national situation may have been aging our bodies. The article explores how prolonged stress can have a physiological effect on a person's appearance and overall health, including causing more wrinkling of the skin, a slower metabolism, and fatigue. Los Angeles-based Revitalize Anti Aging Centers says that, while pandemic-related stress may now be on the decrease as more and more Americans are vaccinated and case numbers decline, stress from all kinds of sources will always be with us, and some of us experience more of it than others. However, the good news on that front is that there are a growing number of effective treatments available that can alleviate many age-related issues exacerbated by stress.
Revitalize Anti-Aging Centers note hormone changes that occur due to stress have similarities with the natural changes that occur because of menopause in women and aging in men and the two put together can have a powerful negative impact. Fortunately, that means these twin problems can be addressed via the same therapies. The anti-aging center says bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) replenishes key hormones in the body to reverse some of the negative effects of aging and/or stress. The center adds that men and women who undergo BHRT report increased energy, a more stable weight, increased sex drive, and many other benefits.
Revitalize Anti Aging Centers says BHRT differs notably from synthetic hormone replacement therapy because bioidentical hormones are, not surprisingly, treated by the body in the same way it treats naturally produced hormones. This means that the risk of side effects is reduced and the effectiveness of treatment may be increased. The center says that BHRT can be administered through gels, creams, or injection, but most patients opt for sustained-release pellets that are placed under the skin once every four months. With pellets, the correct amount of medication is administered automatically without patients having to worry about remembering a daily dose or the possibility of children or pets accidentally ingesting hormones.
The Los Angeles area clinic says that, alongside hormonal treatments, it also offers other treatments. These include vitamin optimization to ensure that patients are getting all of the nutrients they need to be as healthy and vigorous as possible as well as thyroid, adrenal, heart, kidney, and liver testing to assess a person's current health status and design a personalized treatment approach to optimize their health moving forward. Revitalize Anti-Aging Centers also says that patients who want to look as good as they feel can take advantage of the latest in rejuvenating cosmetic surgery by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Varkony.
Readers who would like to learn more about Revitalize Anti Aging Centers can visit their website at https://revitalizeantiaging.com/ or call (424)257-2856.
