Authors Kathy Scott PhD, Bridget Sarikas and Christine Bessler, experienced organizational leaders and consultants, have written "Stupid Gone Viral – When Science and Reality Collide" the needed "how-to" book at precisely the right time. They came together through client engagements that too often embodied unhealthy leadership styles, toxic cultures and antiquated structures – and could not deliver. They combined their knowledge, experience and humor with research and science to create a contemporary model of leadership that helps individuals and organizations navigate through increasing uncertainty and rapidly changing environments.
As the global community is learning to live and lead through the many unknowns and complexities of a worldwide pandemic, leaders are personally and professionally impacted. Families and organizations are disrupted by a multitude of global, social and technical forces that require new ways of living, leading and learning. Through a three-pronged approach, the authors provide a framework to guide how to be a better you. They combine humorous stories and experiences with key principles and supporting science, a new hashtag language, introspective tools and self-help exercises that promote the new way.
The authors portray leadership as an integrated journey that starts with #ItsAllAboutMe – the concept that leading well requires living well. The authors provide fundamentals and tips for purposeful living at home and at work. They include a "titter time" at the end of each chapter to promote a key concept through humor.
A unique aspect of this leadership book is that it goes beyond individual leader development to include the integration of fundamental concepts for designing healthy cultures, structures and systems in the workplace. #LeadersPrepareTheWay.
This journey to healthier organizations is explored through multiple lenses, starting with the underlying assumptions and beliefs that fuel the behaviors in the organization. The book demands a call for action during a time of crisis – a #LeadershipReset. Through a process that is both introspective and relational, the reader is guided through a journey of planning and action to move from the unhealthy to intentional living, leading and learning. You may purchase the book from Amazon at: https://amzn.to/2JDstsN.
L3 Fusion LLC is a boutique firm that helps individuals and teams maneuver through the organizational chaos to find their path to healthy living, leading and learning by way of science, experience and humor (albeit irreverent).
