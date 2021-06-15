FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sturges Ridge of Fairfield, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, considers it their mission to keep their residents connected to the people, passions and things that matter most to them. Now, the community is extending its mission to all seniors in the greater Fairfield area by making it possible for them to enjoy some of the things they love—classic films and outdoor concerts complimentary this summer.
"Our residents are fortunate to enjoy many experiences at our community. Things like art classes and shows in our gallery as well as barbecues, cocktail parties, and outdoor concerts on our patio overlooking the beautiful and active Ludlowe High School sports fields," said Clare Scully, executive director of Sturges Ridge of Fairfield. "We want seniors everywhere to experience the joy that comes with enjoying what they love with others. Coming out of COVID, we know that many seniors are feeling isolated, and we want to help reconnect to who and what makes them happy."
Starting June 16 at the newly renovated historical Sacred Heart University Community Theater, Sturges Ridge is bringing 10 weeks of Wednesday matinee movies to the big screen. A committee is presently selecting from classic films with representatives from Sturges Ridge and the Theatre's executive director. In addition to enjoying movies, attendees will be among the first to see the 100-year-old Theater after being closed for more than a decade.
"We're thrilled to have the support and sponsorship of Sturges Ridge and Benchmark Senior Living to host a weekly summer series of great classic films that are best enjoyed in a theatre on a big screen with friends and family," said Bill Harris, director of the Sacred Heart University Community Theater. "As we reopen, it's exciting for us to be able to engage all of the generations who have watched films at this iconic cultural landmark over the years."
In addition, outdoor concerts are presently underway at the Sherman Green Gazebo with Sturges Ridge's support. Until September 4, 38 outdoor concerts featuring musical performers are being offered. Shows occur several times a week from 6:30 – 8 PM and feature a wide variety of genres.
The driving force behind Sturges Ridge is Fairfield native and Benchmark president and founder Tom Grape, who was honored to bring assisted living to Fairfield, CT for the first time in 2018. Tom's passion for the Fairfield community he loves inspired him to bring the best care and experiences like these to seniors and their families.
For more information about Sturges Ridge's summer programs, call 203.774.9740.
About Benchmark Senior Living
https://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/
Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast, providing independent living, assisted living, memory care, and respite care options in 63 senior living communities and across seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Benchmark is one of only two companies to be named to The Boston Globe's Top Place to Work all 13 years that the honor has been given. Throughout its history, Benchmark has continually been recognized as a top workplace. The Great Place to Work Institute certified Benchmark for two straight years, and the company earned a place on FORTUNE's 50 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list each of the two years that the magazine published the list.
