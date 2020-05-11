OAKLAND, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sublime, an award-winning cannabis manufacturing company located in Oakland, Calif., announced today the recent launch of a new product line of Live Resin Sauce cannabis vape cartridges.
Sublime's Live Resin Sauce Cartridges are made from fresh-frozen cannabis flower. They combine the flavorful experience of dabbing with the benefits and ease of vaping. Other manufacturers advertise "refined" live resin sauce cartridges composed of a mixture of terpene extract and distillate. Sublime's Live Resin Cartridges contain no additives and are distillate-free, just pure live resin sauce made from fresh-frozen flower for a potent flavor that is true to the plant. The strain-specific vape cartridges are available in three varieties – Indica, Sativa and Hybrid. The first release includes the strains OG Kush, Lemon Skunk and White Runtz.
The cartridges are the latest in Sublime's portfolio of value products that also include California's best-selling infused pre-rolls, Fuzzies. The company is focused on manufacturing high-quality cannabis goods at a compassionate price point, and has several other new products on the horizon.
"We're finding our customers want the cream of the crop when it comes to cannabis and we're happy to offer that at an affordable price," Sublime CEO Ahmer Iqbal said. "That's always been Sublime's focus but it's especially important for us in these very tough times."
Demand for cannabis concentrates such as live resin keeps growing every year. A report by ArcView Research and BDS Analytics estimates that concentrates will capture $8 billion in retail sales by 2022, more of the market than traditional flower.
Sublime's Live Resin Sauce Cartridges are available at dispensaries throughout California.
About Sublime
Sublime is a California leader in cannabis manufacturing and distribution. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people's lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market. Sublime's Fuzzies are the best-selling infused pre-rolls in California, according to cannabis analytics firm Headset. Sublime products are available at leading dispensary and delivery services throughout California. For more information, visit www.SublimeCanna.com.