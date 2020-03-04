NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Succeeding in the 2020 POC Infectious Disease Testing Market: Supplier Shares and Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities for Suppliers

This new 795-page report contains 61 tables, and provides a comprehensive analysis of the POC infectious disease testing market, including trends, dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities for instrument and consumable suppliers. This report will help diagnostic product suppliers develop effective business, R&D and marketing strategies for the global POC infectious disease testing market.

Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments

- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako


About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

