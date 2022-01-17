WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Future Now Detox's unique treatment has proved highly successful in long-term sobriety for patients struggling with addiction. The South Florida based company is dedicated to helping each client overcome their addiction through strategic detox and residential treatment programs that prioritizes individualized care.
Future Now Detox provides a "family style" atmosphere and programming which focuses on a "hands-on" form of treatment. The center is able to accommodate this style of treatment by keeping their patient count low (around fifteen patients at any given time) with a high staff to patient ratio. Due to the smaller capacity, clients feel seen and heard. A representative at Future Now Detox explained, "Due to the care of our staff, [a patient] will feel a sense of family and love needed to help [them] on the next part of their journey."
Future Now Detox focuses on helping patients above the age of eighteen who are suffering from drug addiction, alcoholism, and mental illness. Their medical detox services provide patients with a safe environment and the professional help they need to maintain sobriety.
Future Now Detox focuses on ensuring their patients are kept safe during every step of the detox process. After a medical detox has been successfully completed, patients have the ability to enter into a residential treatment program at Future Now Detox to further promote their recovery. Inpatient treatment combines comprehensive care, therapy programs, and professional support for clients to develop the necessary skills to live a life of sobriety.
With their multifaceted approach to detox and recovery and their focus on a family-style facility with a smaller capacity, Future Now Detox has been able to provide their clients with customized support that has led to a boost in recovery success.
