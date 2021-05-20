TORONTO, Ontario, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Register for this webinar to hear about a real case study and explore challenges and best practices when it comes to comparator sourcing, blinding/over-encapsulation and analytical services for your oral solid dose clinical trial.
Join our speakers from Sharp Clinical Services, Rachel Curran, Head of Sourcing Services; Daniel Zuccarello, Director Analytical Services; and Yash Patel, Scientist, Formulation Development as they share their expertise, talk about risk and pitfalls, provide solutions, discuss regulatory affairs between US, UK and the EU and look into strategies to successfully set up your clinical trial for oral solid dose drugs in a free live webinar on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
Areas that will be covered in the webinar include:
- Comparator sourcing strategies and comparing different approaches from an economic and risk perspective
- Challenges and solutions when over-encapsulation is required
- How to manage component and composition changes
- Stability data — expiry and beyond
- Interdependencies between the different areas
- The webinar will provide a holistic view of the entire process and link the different areas to make your next project a success
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Successful Clinical Supply Strategies for Solid Oral Dose Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks