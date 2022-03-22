TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The outcome of clinical trials is often determined by the quality of the data gathered; however, the strategy for statistical analysis can be crucial for success. By considering the value of data available throughout every stage of a cognitive study, the potential to detect an efficacy signal can be increased.
In this webinar, we explore how purposeful consideration of statistical analysis can drive efficiencies throughout your study, from pre-screening strategies to identify and recruit a homogenous target population, to stratification of patients to improve the signal-to-noise ratio.
Join this webinar to learn how to integrate statistical planning into a cognitive study design. Attendees will learn about pre-screening and patient stratification, as well as when they have the most benefit. The featured speaker will discuss how a successful statistical strategy has supported a clinical study.
Join Elizabeth Baker, PhD, Director of Statistical Science, Cambridge Cognition, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 10:30am EDT (3:30pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Successful Statistical Strategies for Patient Screening and Stratification.
