TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join this webinar to learn StageBio's four best practices for a successful virtual necropsy — and save resources and time doing it. This webinar will benefit those working with pathologists virtually and provide tips on how to maximize a study process while reducing research timelines.
This webinar will also review how courier/archiving services can support a study and benefit research. StageBio provides necropsy support and courier/archiving logistics services. StageBio invites webinar registrants to contact them with any questions they have in advance, and StageBio will be sure to address them in the webinar.
Join StageBio's Senior Pathogists Dr. David Garlick and Dr. Laura Elcock; and Vice President of General Histology and Archiving Services Sam Jeffrey for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Successful Virtual Necropsy and Specimen Study Logistics.
