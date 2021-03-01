ATLANTA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO of ExQ®, a personalized, digital training curriculum designed to teach Executive Function, is honored to have received the Georgia Speech-Language-Hearing Association's Honors of the Association Award for 2021.
During last week's 2021 Annual Convention, The Georgia Speech-Language-Hearing Association (GSHA) awarded Sucheta Kamath the Honors of the Association Award for 2021. GSHA recognizes members for their distinguished contributions to the discipline of communication sciences and disorders and is the highest honor the Association bestows. GSHA recognizes the excellence that Sucheta Kamath has contributed during her career of innovative clinical practice, insightful and rigorous research, creative entrepreneurship, effective legislative advocacy, outstanding professional development and other distinguished professional contributions including volunteer work, publications, ExQ® Know How (To Learn More) Webinar Series, Full PreFrontal Podcast®, and a lifelong mission to help ALL learners achieve their full potential with enhanced Executive Function.
Nominating colleagues share affirmations about working with Sucheta Kamath:
"Sucheta is an outstanding speech-language pathologist who is an expert in the field of Executive Function, as well as, a passionate educator, leader, and visionary. I have always been in awe of her contagious enthusiasm and dedication to the individuals that we serve. She has made innumerable contributions to improve the lives of others!"
"It is with pleasure to have known Sucheta for several years as a colleague and friend. During this time I have worked with her collaboratively on projects and observed her outstanding work in the context of clinical service, teaching, research and service to national and state organizations, particularly GSHA."
Sucheta is the founding member and current treasurer of the Georgia Speech-Language-Hearing Foundation (2016-current), the Past-President of the Georgia Speech-Language-Hearing Association (2018-2020), member of the medical advisory board of the Brain Aneurysm Foundation (BAF), and chair of the International Issues Board of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (2019-current). As the GSHA President (2017-18), she started a free weekly group communication training program, where she volunteers most Sundays of the year, for the local homeless community whose members are working through personal transformations for gainful employment.
"I'm delighted and honored to have received this award," shares Sucheta Kamath. "I have been a Member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) since 1996 and a Member of the Georgia Speech-Language-Hearing Association (GSHA) since 2011. I believe GSHA's mission is elegantly captured through its tagline: Communication for all! Have a voice. Be heard. and the shared mission to advance the interests of Speech-Language Pathologists, Audiologists, and the public through education, mentoring, advocacy, resources, and service."
About ExQ®: Rooted in more than 20 years of cognitive neuroscience and Executive Function training expertise, ExQ® is a cloud-based patented curriculum designed to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching students to learn how to learn. Learn more about a leading woman in technology, ExQ® Founder and CEO, Sucheta Kamath, and Executive Function training with ExQ® at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.
About GSHA: The Georgia Speech-Language-Hearing Association (GSHA) is a professional association of individuals specializing in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of communication, swallowing, and hearing disorders. The Association advocates for the professional interests of its members and the individuals they serve and provides a forum for the exchange of professional information and ideas.
Media Contact
Lisa Campbell, BRANDfit Consulting, 7703153088, lisa@brandfitconsulting.com
SOURCE ExQ