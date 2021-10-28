SMITHTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Suffolk Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is pleased to announce the opening of their fourth location, in Smithtown, NY. The new Smithtown office joins Suffolk Pediatric Dentistry's three other Long Island locations in Sayville, Wading River, and Port Jefferson Station.
"I am so grateful for the opportunities this new location offers to all the children we treat here on Long Island. We have always been committed to delivering the highest quality of pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in a nurturing and caring environment. Our new Smithtown location makes going to the dentist easier and more fun than ever for the children we treat here on Long Island," says Dr. Philip Coniglio, owner of Suffolk Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.
The Smithtown pediatric dental office was originally owned by Dr. Mortimer Glasgal and then by one of his patients, Glen Korsen. Glen grew up in Smithtown as a child and eventually went on to become a pediatric dentist himself following in the footsteps of Dr. Glasgal. In 1999 Dr. Glasgal retired and Dr. Glen Korsen, or "Dr. Glen" as his patients came to know him, continued treating the patients of Smithtown as Kids-Smile Children's Dentistry. After more than 20 years of being a pediatric dentist, Dr. Glen retired from clinical dentistry and has now joined Suffolk Pediatric Dentistry as an administrator bringing his decades of experience and knowledge to the practice.
The opening of the Smithtown office means local families will be better served with easier access to four locations across Suffolk County, greater availability of appointment times, and more dentists specializing in both pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.
About Suffolk Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
For over 40 years, Suffolk Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics has been serving children and adults in Suffolk County, NY. Known for its iconic logo featuring a tooth lounging atop a banana-shaped chair, the practice offers a full range of pediatric dentistry services, including preventive and restorative care, along with orthodontics. To learn more or request an appointment, visit the new website at https://www.suffolkpediatricdentistry.com, or contact one of the practice's four locations:
8 Medical Drive, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776, phone: 631-928-8585
6144 Route 25 A, Suite D20, Wading River, NY 11792, phone: 631-929-7575
320 W. Main Street, Sayville, NY 11782, phone: 631-750-9175
50 Route 111, Suite 214, Smithtown, NY 11787, phone: 631-265-3266
