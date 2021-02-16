OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In conjunction with National Children's Dental Health month, Sugarbug Dental & Orthodontics is proud to present "Forever Teeth," a quirky short film about the joy and responsibility of caring for your adult teeth. The charming, Sugarbug Dental produced film puts a creative spin on the standard Public Service Announcement, and aims to both educate and entertain children. The nostalgic style will also make parents feel like they're back in "Schoolhouse Rock!"
The catchy sing-along will premiere February 24, 2021, on Sugarbug Dental & Orthodontics' YouTube channel and Instagram. Listen to the song on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, or download it on iTunes.
Catch a glimpse of "Forever Teeth" – the trailer is streaming on YouTube. Since February is Valentine's month, the clip depicts the animated short as an epic tale about "falling in love with brushing and flossing your teeth."
Regarding the unusual effort required to produce original animated content, Armand Begian DDS, CEO of Sugarbug Dental & Orthodontics, says: "We do dentistry differently. We aim to educate and inspire in inventive ways. Children are curious, creative creatures and "Forever Teeth" speaks to their pure playfulness. Plus, at the end of the day, it's just a fun, catchy song."
Additionally, as part of their National Children's Dental Health Month campaign, Sugarbug partnered with school teachers in the community to deliver interactive learning aids and video content.
Sugarbug Dental and Orthodontics is a modern, pediatric dental practice with a commitment to nurturing healthy, life-long oral health habits for the young ones they serve. As experts and community leaders in the field, they strive to create a dental home for their clients that is friendly and fun. Their state-of-the-art offices and exploratory spaces are thoughtfully designed with the comfort and curiosity of children in mind. Currently operating from two locations in Oxnard with an additional practice opening in Camarillo, April 2021.
