PASADENA, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 3 article on AP News discusses a study conducted in the African nation of Malawi in which pregnant women were encouraged to chew sugarless gum. They found that the women who used the gum had somewhat lower rates of premature births compared to women who did not. While the decline was small, the numbers were large enough that it could lead to significant improvements for the nation. Premier Care Dental Group says that if performing a mildly beneficial act like chewing sugar-free gum can make an impact, it stands to reason that regular brushing, flossing, using mouthwash, and regular visits to the dentist can help to ensure better health outcomes in pregnant women and, really, all kinds of people
The dental office notes that the Malawi study is just one of very many to explore the links between oral health and overall health. Associations have been made between dental ills and issues such as heart disease, cardiac infections, pneumonia, and, as you might expect, complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Other research has shown that the connection runs in the other direction as well; problems such as diabetes, osteoporosis, and even Alzheimer's disease can increase the risk of serious oral health issues. Premier Care Dental Group says that it, therefore, makes sense for patients to prioritize their oral health.
Premier Care Dental Group notes that the temptation to visit to put off dental visits is real but that most of the reasons people do this can be countered. Two of the most common are concerns about money and discomfort. The dental clinic notes that, while it's only normal to be concerned about money, it offers payment options and can help with low-cost coverage. Moreover, patients should realize that the best protection against costly major dental problems is good hygiene and regular dental visits so that small problems can be nipped in the bud before becoming big ones. As for discomfort, the group notes that its team of dental professionals is mindful of patients' comfort at all times. For people with more severe dental phobias, however, sedation dentistry is a common alternative. Moreover, the clinic points out that any minor discomfort while visiting a dentist is nothing compared to the pain associated with even garden variety toothaches, much less serious systemic health problems. Prevention is always the best way to minimize pain.
