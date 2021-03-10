LOUISVILLE, Ky., Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sullivan University, which has a long history of philanthropy, has launched a charitable arm that will raise and donate funds to community organizations and causes.
Sullivan Cares has an initial fundraising goal of $15,000 for 2021 with a different charity each quarter of the year receiving a donation, said Sullivan University System Vice President of Human Resources Melissa Lowe.
"Sullivan has always been a strong supporter of the community and groups that our employees serve throughout the year by doing things such as food drives, preparing a Thanksgiving meal for the Salvation Army, clothing drives, and so much more," Lowe said. "As we entered 2021, we recognized a need to expand our efforts in order to more fully support the needs and interests of issues that are facing our employees and students.
"We polled our employees and received overwhelming support for the idea and suggestions for some wonderful organizations that we are looking forward to partnering with in 2021 and beyond," she said.
Sullivan Cares will initially support The American Cancer Society.
"Unfortunately, there are very few of us who have not been impacted by cancer, whether through our own personal journey or the journey of someone we love," Lowe said. "The Sullivan Community has certainly been impacted by this horrible disease and our employees expressed a strong desire to support this great organization as we were developing the Sullivan Cares program."
In the second quarter of the year, Sullivan Cares will raise funds for USA Cares, a Louisville-based organization with a national reach that Lowe described as "an incredible organization that has assisted thousands of veterans and military families facing hardships related to service."
In the third quarter, Sullivan Cares will raise funds for the American Heart Association, which Sullivan has supported in past years through the annual Heart Walk. In the last 10 years, Sullivan has raised nearly $130,000 for the Association.
In the fourth quarter, the charities receiving funds will be the Family Scholar House in Louisville and the One Parent Scholar House in Lexington. Scholar Houses are nonprofit organizations that provide services for single parents that include academic coaching, family counseling, affordable supportive housing, career and workplace development, childcare and connection to basic and emergency needs.
Lowe said charities are being selected that have missions focused on education or a health issue that is impacting the Sullivan Community.
"Funds are being raised from a variety of sources including direct donations from our employees, t-shirt sales, a silent auction, and even selling cookbooks featuring recipes from our own very talented culinary faculty," Lowe said. "The pandemic is certainly presenting some challenges in our fundraising efforts this year, but we look forward to having some live events as soon as it is safe to do so."
To make a donation to Sullivan Cares and the American Cancer Society visit here.
