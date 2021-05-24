LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sullivan University will return to in-person learning with the June 28th start of the summer quarter, allowing students to get into the program of their choice now instead of waiting until later in the school year.
"After being in quarantine and away from campus for the better part of last year, students, staff and faculty are anxious to get back to some semblance of normal," said Sullivan University Vice President of Enrollment Management Nina Martinez. "They are eager to re-experience the buzz of campus academic and social life."
"In-person classes help build strong human connections, help develop interpersonal skills and help with motivation," Martinez said.
Sullivan's year-round quarter system allows new and re-entering students to begin taking classes in June instead of waiting until later in the summer or fall.
"Being back on campus ensures that our students have the opportunity to learn hands-on and connect to faculty, staff and fellow students, and all those things are very important in fostering academic success," Martinez said.
Sullivan will also continue to offer robust online learning programs for students who are unable to attend in-person classes but who still want to pursue educational opportunities.
"The future of university education is giving learners choices and today's technologies make this possible," Martinez said. "Our plan is to continue offer virtual/online and in-person classes to ensure every learner has access to the type of learning that best fits their needs."
As preparations are being finalized to return to in-person learning, Sullivan University leaders are reflecting on the resiliency and dedication its student, faculty and staff exhibited during the pandemic shutdown.
"The sense of loss that we experienced last spring — when we were forced into exile from our offices, classrooms, libraries and labs — inspires gratitude for the chance to resume the daily work of helping our students achieve their dreams," Martinez said. "Right now, in-person teaching and learning feel more precious and more important than ever."
