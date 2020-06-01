Sumitovant Biopharma Announces Myovant Sciences' Submission of New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for Once-Daily Relugolix Combination Tablet for the Treatment of Women with Uterine Fibroids

- NDA is supported by positive data from two Phase 3 studies and a long-term extension study, demonstrating sustained reduction in heavy menstrual bleeding while maintaining bone health through one year - If approved, relugolix combination tablet would be the first once-daily, oral treatment for women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in the U.S.