LONDON and NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. today announced that Myovant Sciences, one of five healthcare companies in the Sumitovant family of companies, achieved multiple milestones with its relugolix therapies for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer and endometriosis.
Myovant, a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women's health and prostate cancer, announced on April 21, 2020 its submission of a New Drug Application(NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for once-daily, oral relugolix (120 mg) for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer. The NDA submission is supported by the positive results from the Phase 3 HERO study with a 96.7% response rate in men with advanced prostate cancer. The randomized pivotal study compared relugolix versus leuprolide acetate and also demonstrated superiority to leuprolide acetate on six key secondary endpoints. If approved, relugolix could provide men with an important oral alternative to leuprolide injections, the current standard of care.
In addition, on April 22, 2020 Myovant announced positive results from SPIRIT 2, the first of two Phase 3 studies evaluating once-daily relugolix combination therapy (relugolix 40 mg plus estradiol 1.0 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) in women with endometriosis and from a separate ovulation inhibition study. SPIRIT 2 met both co-primary endpoints with 75.2% of women achieving a clinically-meaningful reduction in dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) versus 30.4% of women in the placebo group (p<0.0001), and a 66.0% response rate versus 42.6% response rate in the placebo group (p<0.0001) for non-menstrual pelvic pain. Six key secondary endpoints were also met. Women receiving once-daily relugolix combination therapy, on average, had a 75.1% reduction on the Numerical Rating Scale for dysmenorrhea from 7.2 (severe pain) to 1.7 (mild pain). Relugolix combination therapy was generally well-tolerated and bone mineral density changes were minimal. In a separate ovulation inhibition study, relugolix combination therapy demonstrated 100% ovulation inhibition and 100% return of ovulation or menses upon discontinuation of treatment. Myovant expects to submit another NDA for once-daily relugolix combination tablet for women with uterine fibroids in May 2020.
"We are pleased with Myovant's progress developing once-daily, oral relugolix monotherapy and relugolix combination therapy," said Myrtle Potter, CEO of Sumitovant Biopharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. "Myovant's mission to redefine care for women's health and prostate cancer aligns with Sumitovant's goal to make a difference in the lives of people globally by rapidly developing innovative medicines with our technology-enabled approach to drug development and commercialization. In doing so we believe we have the potential to become a core growth engine for our parent company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma."
About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.
Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant and Urovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant and Altavant. Sumitovant's promising pipeline is comprised of early-through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. For further information about Sumitovant, please visit https://www.sumitovant.com.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China, and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on redefining care for women's health and prostate cancer. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. The company has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, the originator of relugolix, previously granted the company a worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is the majority shareholder of Myovant. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information available up to the day of announcement and thus involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual financial results and other situations of the future may differ materially from those presented in this press release due to various factors.
For more information with respect to Myovant Sciences, including disclosure regarding the risks and uncertainties related to any forward-looking statements, please refer to Myovant Sciences' filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Myovant Sciences' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on February 10, 2020, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time.
