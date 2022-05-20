SummitWest Care (formerly known as Home Care of the Grand Valley), is celebrating 20 years of service in Western Colorado. As a leading not-for-profit, home care agency, SummitWest Care focuses on helping people remain in their homes and comfortable while they receive the care they need.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SummitWest Care (formerly known as Home Care of the Grand Valley), is celebrating 20 years of service in Western Colorado. As a leading not-for-profit, home care agency, SummitWest Care focuses on helping people remain in their homes and comfortable while they receive the care they need. SummitWest Care has served thousands of patients and employed hundreds of community members throughout the Grand Valley and surrounding areas including Gunnison, Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.
Since 2002, SummitWest Care has provided 5-star quality services and remained focused on the development of programs that support community members' essential needs. The team at SummitWest Care understands the psychological and physical benefits for patients who can remain safely and independently at home and continues to adapt to patient needs and provide innovative solutions for patients in need of special care. "Our goal has always been to provide people with the services and resources they need to remain at home. We provide compassionate home care for all ages, from NICU babies to seniors and everything in between. It doesn't matter what age you are, home is the safest, most comfortable place to be," said Charleen Raaum, SummitWest Care, C.E.O.
SummitWest Care has proven itself to be a solutions-oriented agency, adapting quickly as patient needs change or community services are lacking. Due to lack of pediatric providers, SummitWest Care is the only home care agency on the Western Slope of Colorado that provides medical pediatric and newborn home care. In 2020, as a response to the COVID restrictions, SummitWest Care partnered with Health Recovery Solutions to offer state-of-the-art Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring that sends real-time vital monitoring results to all care staff. In 2021, Summitwest Care developed its new Chronic Care Management Program offering additional support to clients who suffer from two or more chronic diseases and bridging the gap between patients and doctors. "As a non-profit, It is important that we are flexible," said Charleen, "What it comes down to is: How can we better serve our community? We are always looking for more ways to help people who are in need."
SummitWest Care proudly offers medical and non-medical home care services throughout Mesa County and surrounding areas. For more information about SummitWest Care, visit summitwestcare.com or call 970-263-0202.
About SummitWest Care:
SummitWest Care has been providing medical and non-medical home care services throughout the Western Slope of Colorado for over 20 years. Medical home care services include skilled nursing, physical/occupational/speech therapies, medical social worker and CNA services that help people who were recently hospitalized, suffering from new and old chronic illnesses and diagnoses, wound vacs and more. Non-medical services include in-home support services and wellness programs that help people with daily living tasks such as light housekeeping, meal preparation, transfer assists, grocery shopping, prescription pick up and requested assistance.
Additionally, SummitWest Care offers personal safety devices, telehealth programs, medical pediatric and newborn care and CNA-paid parent programs.
