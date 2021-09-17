BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sun Medical legacy is now 40 years old and we are pleased to open a Home Healthcare Center in a community like Birmingham," stated AmeriCare Medical CEO, Greg Jamian. "Along with the highest quality medical equipment, supplies and services, this store will also have programs available to assist the consumer in these challenging times." Sun Medical will have nurses available at the store to answer questions regarding any home healthcare needs, this includes: homecare evaluations, PCR Covid-19 testing for travel and monthly "Ask the Nurse" seminars.
Sun Medical's COO, John Jamian is also enthusiastic about the innovative store, "We know people want the best for their family and we've done our homework. Sun is carrying 'physician recommended' products, so our customers will have choices to what best fits their need." John Jamian also noted, "We know that this store will appeal to 40% of the market who are Baby Boomers, but we also carry products for all ages, nebulizers for children, compression stockings for the sport enthusiast and breast pumps for new mothers." The new store is also conveniently located between Royal Oak Beaumont Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac and is equipped to handle daily discharges with oxygen, hospital beds and other DME items.
Greg Jamian and Greg Boyajian started Sun Medical Equipment in 1981 with its original location in Royal Oak, Michigan. They now have three locations: Washington Township, Troy, and Birmingham. Over the years, they continued to expand their enterprise to include a private duty nursing and home care company, a home infusion therapy pharmacy and a case management company. "We're not done either" announces Greg Jamian, "We have another exciting venture coming that will complement our home healthcare services lines called Private Reserve Home Care."
AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is a Michigan locally owned and operated company that provides integrated health care solutions to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout State. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has five that include:AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy and Oak Bridge Case Management. AmeriCare Medical provides dignity and "peace of mind" for the family and patient by offering the convenience of an "all-inclusive experience" for all your home healthcare needs.
