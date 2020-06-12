- With 20 presentations at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Virtual Meeting Experience 2020, Sun Pharma is dedicated to offering ongoing clinical support and continued development of ILUMYA - Long-term ILUMYA data analysis demonstrated continued improvement and sustained response rates in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and offers clinical insights into bio naïve patient population subset - Six additional presentations identified potential of ILUMYA in patients who are more difficult to treat, including those with metabolic syndrome and those over 65 years of age - Updated cost analysis reveals ILUMYA is still among the most cost-effective first-line treatments for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis