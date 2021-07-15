NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SunCloud Health, the organization known for providing a sense of community and a strategic, sustainable approach to treatment and recovery at locations in Northbrook, Naperville, and Chicago (Lincoln Park) is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new residential treatment facility, located at 1535 Lake Cook Road, Building 3, Northbrook, IL 60062.
Opening Friday July 16th, the center will offer 21 residential beds for adults in need of round-the-clock care, with the facilities, resources and support required to provide inpatient service to all that walk through their doors. Now accepting new patients, inquiries can be made by visiting their SunCloudHealth.com.
"We could not be more thrilled to be expanding our depth of services with our new residential facility," said Rachel Goodwin, LPCP and CDAC, Director of Residential Programs at SunCloud Health. "Our patients will feel right at home from day one, we will be ready to make an immediate impact and guide them on their way to living healthy, sustainable lives. We look forwarding to continuing to implement our integrated approach and strategic systems in our new setting to positively impact patients that require this depth of treatment."
Specializing in treating those who struggle with complex co-occurring eating disorders, substance use disorders, process addictions, mood disorders and related trauma, SunCloud Health patients enter their care voluntarily and commonly step up from IOP or POP or down from inpatient hospitalization. SunCloud Health operates on the philosophy that "life gets big when diseases shrink," and as such focuses on providing comprehensive tools and care needed to lay a foundation for a sustainable recovery in full support of their patients desire to live free as they embark on a lifelong journey of greater health.
For more information on the new facility, existing locations, or SunCloud Health's method of care, please visit SunCloudHealth.com. The new Northbrook facility will be open seven days a week, 24/7 at 1535 Lake Cook Road, Building 3, Northbrook, IL 60062 and is accessible by phone at 866.729.1012.
About SunCloud Health
At SunCloud, we understand the importance of comprehensive evaluation, accurate determination of the appropriate level of care based on clinical condition, building integrated care teams around our patient's condition, and providing a healing space—all optimally designed to treat the whole person. We believe integrated and continuous care is the key to helping our patients achieve and maintain long term health and wellness.
We care about results that matter to our patients, and we hold ourselves accountable for our role in the delivery of care. We are committed to delivering the highest quality of care at a reasonable price.
Our commitment is simple – we pledge to work with and for our patients in a way that puts them first and that enables us to provide the best possible care in an integrated and collaborative way. We will work with our patients' families, their other providers, and their payers to ensure our goals are aligned and in the best interest of our patients.
Media Contact
David Newton, SunCloud Health, +1 8667291012, dnewton@suncloudhealth.com
