ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundyne, a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps and compressors, today announced that Rodney Vinegar is joining the company on January 3rd, as new Chief Human Resources Officer & VP of Environmental, Health & Safety.
In this role, Rodney will enhance the professional development of Sundyne's global workforce. The team he leads will guide Sundyne's growth by attracting additional talent that fits Sundyne's culture and its knack for innovation and technical problem solving. Rodney will also focus on enhancing Sundyne's EH&S (Environmental Health & Safety) and ESG (Environmental Social & Corporate Governance) practices, to promote safety, sustainability and environmental responsibility at all of Sundyne's facilities around the globe.
Rodney brings extensive human resources and leadership experience to Sundyne. He most recently worked at the Brace Industrial Group of Houston, where he developed and led the successful execution of a multi-year HR strategy. During his 25-year professional career, Rodney has been responsible for talent management, professional development, HR strategy, merger integration, workers' compensation, safety processes & policies, labor relations, and HR operations with global companies including UBS Investment Bank, Colgate Palmolive, Sanofi, PepsiCo, and Ashland Chemical.
"Rodney is a seasoned executive who knows how to build world-class teams, and his experience in the areas of professional development, M&A and change management will serve Sundyne well," said Sundyne's CEO Mary Zappone. "We're looking forward to leveraging Rodney's expertise to help grow the company, and also to enhance the professional development opportunities for everyone that works at Sundyne."
"As a company, Sundyne is expanding on an international scale in critical markets that interest me, such as Hydrogen and clean energy," said Rodney Vinegar. "Sundyne's technology can usher in a wide range of environmental benefits that will help us all, and I'm excited to come onboard at this pivotal time in Sundyne's growth."
Rodney Vinegar is a native Kentuckian and the proud father of three. He's a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and juris doctor at the University of Kentucky. Rodney will be based out of Arvada and he will report directly to Sundyne's CEO Mary Zappone.
