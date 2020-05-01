SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suneva® Medical, Inc., is proud to announce an exciting new partnership that will further its leadership position in regenerative aesthetics. The exclusive North American distributorship for Sinclair Pharma's innovative Silhouette Instalift® sutures will expand Suneva Medical's aesthetic portfolio that addresses the growing market demand for natural and minimally invasive alternatives in aesthetics.
"We are excited to welcome Silhouette Instalift® to our already broad regenerative aesthetics portfolio," says Pat Altavilla, CEO, Suneva Medical. "These unique sutures fit perfectly as they can provide immediate lift to sagging cheeks and, like Bellafill, can activate the patient's natural collagen production over time."
"With Suneva Medical, we have a partnership with a company that has strong commercial presence in the U.S. while giving us the ability to expand our footprint in the North American market," says Chris Spooner, CEO Sinclair Pharma.
About Suneva Medical, Inc.
Suneva Medical, Inc. headquartered in San Diego, CA is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of best-in-class products that include Bellafill, the only FDA approved 5-year filler, Puregraft, a unique fat grafting system and Amplifine™, an innovative high density platelet rich plasma (PRP) get tube.
For more information, visit www.sunevamedical.com.
About Sinclair Pharma
Sinclair Pharma is a fully owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Limited and headquartered in London, UK. The company operates in the fast growth, global aesthetics market and has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally-invasive treatments. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in the leading EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, UAE and South Korea and a network of international distributors. For more information, visit www.sinclairpharma.com.