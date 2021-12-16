NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the New Year approaches, the world is full of speculations about how 2022 will pan out. 2020 was dominated by the Covid threat while 2021 saw life getting back into its normal pace slowly. But the world's troubles are far from over. Even though the Covid vaccine had brought with it a sigh of relief and plenty of hope, a large part of the population in the US still remains to be vaccinated.
This has created a new problem in a job market that has only just started to crawl back after being badly hit by the pandemic. Take prior authorization for example. A crucial part of the revenue cycle of most medical practices, prior authorization (or pre-authorization as it is sometimes called) requires dedicated and properly trained staff to get the job done correctly and quickly. But given the dearth of such personnel in the market, prior auth is quickly entering the nightmare space for many practices. It is not that there is a lack of available resources – trained, semi-experienced as well as the absolute freshers willing to undergo the necessary training. The problem is, a large majority of them are not vaccinated (displaying a resistance to get the jab for various reasons) and are thus failing to meet the prerequisites for employment.
In such a state of affairs across the country, Sunknowledge Services Inc.'s recent decision to expand its prior authorization services is being welcomed by many. Sunknowledge is a widely known name in the healthcare space, providing practices from over 28 specialties outsource their medical billing, medical coding, (AR) Accounts Receivable management, RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) and other related tasks. Besides these, Sunknowledge has also earned a reputation for themselves in prior authorization over the years.
In a recent high-level meeting at their headquarters in New York, a decision was taken to expand the Prior Authorization segment by almost 100%. A spokesperson for the medical billing behemoth was quoted saying, "We have been thinking about expanding our strength, even during the pandemic. The final decision to expand this segment was fueled largely by multiple enquiries from medical practices across the country about our prior authorization services and how we can help them."
Following this expansion, Sunknowledge hopes to cater to a rapidly growing demand for pre-authorization and re-authorization services. With its large in-house pool of trained and experienced staff, and a highly competitive rate of just $7/hr., Sunknowledge's full range of prior authorization services are designed to be great fit for most practices. The fact that they are known to complete 100% PA submissions on the same day itself and have a 90% approval rate of all PA requests, is sure to please even the most demanding providers.
Besides this, the company has also been actively involved in collections related activities for several hospitals, including reaching out to insurance payers on the status of submitted claims and following up on denials, under payments and appeals.
