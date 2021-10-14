SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunline Energy just announced their entire company of 97 employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This gives Sunline the distinction of being the first solar and roofing company of its size to achieve a 100% vaccine rate in the state of California. As one of the leading solar and roofing companies in San Diego, Sunline knows that safety should always be the number one priority when providing services to its customers.
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Sunline took extraordinary steps to ensure that everyone in the company remained safe and healthy. Prior to the availability of a vaccine, the company did everything possible to minimize risk while still operating an essential business. Protective personal equipment including face coverings and gloves were mandated, in addition to providing personal hand sanitizer and water bottles to each member of the entire team.
"As a pillar of the San Diego Solar community we know it's our responsibility to lead by example when it comes to not only technology and innovation, but safety as well," says Sunline CEO Matt Margolin. "We are incredibly proud of our team for taking the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of both our clients and our company - it truly means the world to me."
Sunline Energy maintained full operations throughout the pandemic and continues to offer practical and affordable solar and roofing solutions to all in the greater San Diego area. For more information, please visit https://www.sunlineenergy.com
About Sunline Energy
Sunline Energy is a privately-owned solar energy contractor that designs and installs customized solar energy systems for residential and commercial clients in San Diego County.
