LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrise Detox Centers is happy to partner with The Marine Toys for Tots Program for the 2021 toy drive. Words can't express how excited the team is to be participating this year! Everyone is so proud to be a part of The Marine Toys for Tots drive to support the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Amidst all the uncertainty in today's workforce and economy, we have too many underprivileged children. They deserve a happy holiday season, and it's our duty to help. The goal is to collect at least 800 toys this year between our eight locations. We have no doubt we can achieve that. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if Santa will need a sidecar for his sleigh to handle the overflow.

Giving is a much more important element of happiness than receiving; therefore, being a part of the annual Toys for Tots Drive brings our staff and clients so much joy and fulfillment. It's simple, giving back to those less fortunate makes such a significant impact on someone's life, encourages us to do better, and evokes gratitude.

Want to join us in the giving? Contributing is easy, simply come by one of our locations listed below OR visit the link listed to donate a toy via The Amazon Wish List and choose the center you'd like to have it sent to; we'll do the rest.

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/361MJKCSPQ7H2?ref_=wl_share

With more than 20 million Americans over 18 struggling with a substance use disorder and 47 million suffering from mental illness, treatment options are more important than ever. Its an honor to be a trusted treatment provider in the communities we serve.

Every Sunrise Detox location throughout New Jersey, New York, Georgia, and Massachusetts is a licensed drug and alcohol medical detoxification facility. Dedicated to helping people who struggle with substance abuse, alcoholism, and co-occurring disorders recover, our staff comprises caring and licensed professionals in substance abuse treatment. Sunrise Detox offers a safe, comfortable, and effective detox treatment program, regardless of what substances are being abused.

For further information or questions on how to donate, please contact Rob Lutman at 856-651-8117 or RLutman@Sunrise-Detox.com.

Sunrise Detox Stirling

1272 Long Hill Rd.

Stirling, NJ. 07980

sunrisedetox.com

Sunrise Detox Toms River

16 Whitesville Rd. Suite A

Toms River, NJ. 08753

Sunrise Detox Fort Lauderdale

2331 NE 53rd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33308

Sunrise Detox Palm Beaches

3185 Boutwell Rd.

Lake Worth, FL. 33461

Sunrise Detox Alpharetta

4500 North Point Parkway

Alpharetta, GA. 30022

Sunrise Detox Cherry Hill

1417 Brace Rd. Suite C

Cherry Hill, NJ. 08034

Sunrise Detox Millbury

29 N. Main St. Suite 200

Millbury, MA. 01527

Sunrise Detox Long Island

141 8th St.

Brentwood, NY. 11717

sunrisedetoxlongisland.com

Media Contact

Joseph Horrocks, Sunrise Detox, +1 561-309-1111, jhorrocks@sunrisedetox.com

 

SOURCE Sunrise Detox

