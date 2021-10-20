RAYMOND, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine Behavioral Health, a family of drug and alcohol rehab centers, presented its third-quarter report for 2021 last week at the soon-to-open Lincoln Recovery in Raymond, Illinois.
Staff from all of Sunshine's branches attended the meeting to hear about the company's progress, see the new facility, and for team-building exercises.
Curt Bourg, a consultant who organized the event, said that the meeting had two purposes:
- To inform the employees about the current state of the company. "Companies that share results and have open communication are the most successful," Bourg said. "Secretive ones go bankrupt."
- To have fun. "Companies that have fun make more money and are successful."
Lincoln Recovery will be the fifth treatment center in the Sunshine Behavioral Health family.
Chad Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Behavioral Health, said that while growth is important, his philosophy is: "Don't grow so fast you can't treat clients as individuals."
In 2021, Sunshine Behavioral Health added beds at Mountain Springs in Colorado and prepared Lincoln Recovery for clients. Lincoln will open with 35 beds, and gradually increase to 86.
Jeremy Woods, Lincoln Recovery's executive director, has an MBA and also attended Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. A veteran of the US Navy, Woods has experience as a healthcare executive and has worked with vets to support their disability claims.
Tom Kearns, Chief Financial Officer, said that while COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant, has presented challenges, "We have effectively managed the pandemic."
In September, Kearns said, the company's census "hit an all-time high despite the COVID rise, because we adapted." In the fourth quarter, "expect continued elevated revenue."
Sunshine Behavioral Health is dedicated to providing the highest quality substance abuse treatment services with passion, integrity, and company spirit. Its mission is to inspire hope and bolster the health and well-being of the communities it serves through shared values and the continuous pursuit of improvement.
Lincoln Recovery will be Sunshine Behavioral Health's fifth unique drug and alcohol rehab treatment center, joining Mountain Springs Recovery in Monument, Colorado; Willow Springs Recovery outside Austin in Bastrop, Texas; Chapters Capistrano in San Clemente, California, and Monarch Shores in San Juan Capistrano, California.
The company is planning to add another treatment center but is still looking for a suitable site. It takes more than a year to launch a new facility.
For more information, visit the company website http://www.sunshinebehavioralhealth.com.
Media Contact
Richard Fernandez, Sunshine Behavioral Health, +1 5869432898, richardf@sunshinebh.com
SOURCE Sunshine Behavioral Health