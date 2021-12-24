RAYMOND, Ill., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lincoln Recovery offers treatment in peaceful, rural Illinois with the option of private rooms.
Sunshine Behavioral Health has opened its fifth treatment center, Lincoln Recovery, in Raymond, Ill. on December 10, 2021. Lincoln Recovery opened with 35 beds but will exponentially increase the count to 86. At Lincoln Recovery, every patient is treated uniquely for their distinctive situation. This new center offers services to addicts as well as veterans.
Lincoln Recovery offers private rooms to stimulate comfortable and safe treatment. The executive director, Jeremy Woods, attended Southern Illinois School of Medicine and has an MBA from Millikin University in Decatur, Ill. Under the leadership of Woods, this center offers a secluded treatment experience with minimal distractions for the patients.
"I've spent a lot of time on PTSD. I'm a 100% disabled veteran. I help disabled veterans find peer-reviewed evidence for their disability claims. I haven't lost yet," Woods said. "All I've ever wanted to do is help people."
Woods served in the military as a Navy Petty Officer, second class, and lieutenant in the Air Guard. He has experience and passion for helping people, and Lincoln Recovery thrives on his enthusiasm.
"There's a big gap between clinical and administrative," said Woods. "I aim to bridge that gap."
Lincoln Recovery offers a wide variety of treatment models and programs. In addition to top-of-the-line treatment strategies, patients can enjoy plenty of outdoor time on the 12 acres of land owned by Lincoln Recovery.
Sunshine Behavioral Health is renowned for its dedication to providing high-quality treatment and delivering it with passion and integrity. Lincoln Recovery is now the fifth center owned by Sunshine Behavioral Health and to practice these morals.
For more information about the treatment center, visit https://lincolnrecovery.com/.
