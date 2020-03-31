BEND, Ore., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a singular and enduring focus on providing the highest standard of care for its residents for the past 20-plus years, Sunshine Retirement Living, (www.sunshineret.com), a Bend, Oregon-based, family-owned premier senior housing company, is seeking to fill more than 100 open positions at several of its communities across the country. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, Sunshine Retirement Living has deployed a two-fold approach in order to have the most positive impact on their communities. Sunshine Retirement Living has: 1) heightened infection prevention protocols above and beyond CDC guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of its residents and existing employees; and 2) committed to focus on hiring people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. To that end, initial interviews will be conducted online or over the phone, and all candidates and new employees will undergo strict screenings as directed by the CDC and other leading health organizations and authorities to detect any sign of illness before entering any Sunshine community.
"Sunshine Retirement Living's mission has always been to exceed industry standards and that includes hiring the only the most caring and skilled team members, who are passionate about their roles and their positive impact on seniors' lives," said Luis Serrano, CEO, Sunshine Retirement Living. "To ensure that we continue to provide the highest standard of care and to ensure that our employees get the rest they need to stay healthy physically and mentally, we are immediately seeking to hire more than 100 employees across a wide range of positions. The top requirement for joining the Sunshine team is a commitment to enriching the lives of our residents each and every day."
In addition to several management positions, the company seeks: caregivers, wellness nurses (LPN and RN); cooks, sous chefs, prep cooks and dishwashers; concierges; housekeepers and maintenance coordinators; and CDL bus drivers. Those interested in learning more about the positions and the application process can visit https://www.sunshineretirementliving.com/careers/.
The majority of available positions are at the following communities:
- Arizona: Copper Canyon Assisted Living & Memory Care, Tucson
- Arkansas: Country Club Village Retirement Community, Hot Springs
- California: Caleo Bay Assisted Living & Memory Care, La Quinta; Creekside Oaks Retirement Community, Folsom; Waterford Terrace, La Mesa; Deer Park Retirement Community, Novato
- Colorado: Belleview Heights Assisted Living & Memory Care, Aurora
- Florida: Fountain Crest Retirement Community, Lehigh Acres; Azalea Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care, Tallahassee
- Georgia: Creekside Pines Retirement Community, Dallas; Dunwoody Pines Retirement Community, Dunwoody; Hammond Glen Retirement Community, Sandy Springs; Marshall Pines Assisted Living & Memory Care, Evans
- Indiana: Heritage Point Assisted Living & Memory Care, Mishawaka
- Louisiana: The Landing at Behrman Place Retirement Community, New Orleans; The Verandah Retirement Community and Assisted Living & Memory Care, Lake Charles
- Nevada: Stone Valley Assisted Living & Memory Care, Reno
- Ohio: Windsor Heights Assisted Living & Memory Care, Beachwood
- Oregon: Garden Way Retirement Community, Eugene; Summerfield Estates Retirement Community, Tigard
- Pennsylvania: The Haven at North Hills Retirement Community, Pittsburgh
- South Carolina: Ashley Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care, Charleston
- Tennessee: Quail Ridge Assisted Living & Memory Care, Bartlett
- Texas: The Clairmont Retirement Community, Austin; The Continental Retirement Community, Austin
About Sunshine Retirement Living
Based in Bend, Ore., Sunshine Retirement Living manages 32 retirement communities in 16 states, offering senior apartments, independent living, assisted living and memory care. A family-owned business with more than 20 years in the senior housing industry, Sunshine Retirement Living's mission is to be the preferred senior living provider offering value, choice and independence while promoting health and social interaction that exceeds residents' expectations and enriches the lives of both residents and staff. By providing meals, housekeeping, activities, transportation, utilities and in-house management staff, Sunshine Retirement Living continues to build an unparalleled community feeling in each property. For more information, visit www.SunshineRet.com or connect socially, @SunshineRetirementLiving.