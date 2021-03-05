FITCHBURG, Mass., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Dental of Fitchburg is now open and accepting new patients, including those with MassHealth. Located at 130 Water Street in Fitchburg, Mass., and formerly known as Perfect Dental, Super Dental provides a range of services to support oral health and wellness in the North Central Massachusetts community.
"We are thrilled to be open and accepting new patients at Super Dental," said Dr. Dimitri Saramatunga, family dentist at Super Dental of Fitchburg. "We want the community to know that while our name has changed, we still provide the same great care you've come to expect during our more than eight years at this location."
Also providing services alongside Dr. Saramatunga are:
- Dr. Rana Dabbagh, family dentist;
- Dr. Nidhi Argawal, pediatric dentist;
- Dr. Sam Alkhoury, orthodontist; and
- Dr. Harry Golnazarian, oral surgeon.
Super Dental offers convenience, comfort and value delivered safely through the strictest Covid-19 and infectious disease protocols. Spanish-speaking patients will also feel comfortable with a predominately bilingual staff.
Patients can choose from a complete array of dental services, including checkups and cleanings, fillings and crowns, bridges, dentures, cosmetic dentistry and teeth whitening, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. The team at Super Dental is committed to helping patients solve dental problems and prevent future problems from developing.
Super Dental accepts most major insurances as well as MassHealth. For those patients without insurance, Super Dental is currently running a new patient special to welcome them. Visit the website to schedule an exam, cleaning and Xray for $79 (restrictions apply) at http://www.superdentalfitchburg.com or call 978.342.8500.
About Super Dental
Super Dental of Fitchburg serves the North Central Massachusetts community with quality, affordable dental care. The Super Dental team strives to ensure every visit is super convenient, super comfortable, super safe and super quality. Patients benefit from flexible hours, a central location, gentle approach, stringent safety protocols, advanced technology and highly trained staff. Appointments are available Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Patients with MassHealth and most insurances are welcome. Contact us at 978-342-8500 or http://www.superdentalfitchburg.com and visit us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SuperDentalFitchburg.
Media Contact
Farrah Phillipo, Simply Dental Management, +1 (781) 654-6764, fphillipo@simplydentalmanagement.com
SOURCE Simply Dental Management