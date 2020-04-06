NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, Public Safety, HealthCare, and Finance sectors is pleased to report that it has released a second shipment of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) citizen quarantine and containment tracking technology destined for a second Pilot, this time in Central America. This shipment follows the previous week's shipment of another pilot to a different continent and geography.
The solution, which is comprised of a proprietary secure smartphone with an optional lightweight and waterproof ankle-bracelet, is designed to assist government efforts in combating the spread of the virus through people location tracking and stay-at-home compliance rules being implemented around the globe. Reports from countries worldwide demonstrate restriction of citizen movement is a consensus first step in combating the Coronavirus outbreak. SuperCom has a demonstrated commitment to secured boundaries projects which have been used to successfully identify, monitor and validate millions of people in over 30 countries across the globe in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.
"We are facing unprecedented demand. Whether its for Coronavirus home quarantine tracking or for electronic offender tracking due to the immediate release of thousands of prisoners, the COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly shifted the supply-demand balance in our industry. Although we are saddened by the enormous impact this pandemic has on our global community, we are proud to have an opportunity to help. We are facing quite a challenge. The sheer quantities of units in discussion, for numerous countries in parallel, and with tight timelines, is higher than we have seen before or could have planned for. We are looking for ways to manufacture high quantities of units in a short time frame while maintaining the quality and excellence of our products. Given the proprietary architecture of our solutions and supply chain, we believe we are uniquely positioned to respond relatively well to this demand," commented Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.
"Tracking locations of individuals accurately and securely is difficult. It takes years of experience and significant investment to master, especially when you're looking for a solution to function almost anywhere in the world. We have struck a compassionate balance between citizen comfort and convenience while providing government agencies with the safety and security features they need to confidently monitor those with location restrictions such as home containment. Our technology is scalable, designed for rapid deployment, and highly configurable for multiple risk levels and containment models. It has been deployed across the globe and proven successful in different environments and infrastructures," concluded Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.
SuperCom's COVID-19 quarantine solution is comprised of products in SuperCom's PureHealth technology suite to include the PureCare smartphone and additional security accessories. The PureCare smartphone is easy to operate and carry, providing a familiar form factor for those requiring its use. The PureCare smartphone is infused with proprietary software that provides citizens with an easy to use interface that helps them understand their location restrictions and facilitates two way communication with healthcare or other monitoring agencies. PureCare accessories include the PureTag Bluetooth ankle bracelet. Weighing only 2 ounces, the PureTag ankle bracelet requires no charging, is ergonomic, hypoallergenic and provides an extra secure validation layer. PureMonitor, SuperCom's proprietary cloud based command and control software, receives all field device generated data and presents agencies with easily digestible and actionable intelligence.
About SuperCom
Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.
