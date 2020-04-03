BRAINTREE, Mass., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Superior Defense Mask, a subsidiary of Superior Packaging & Finishing charged with creating masks for non-medical personnel amidst the coronavirus pandemic, proudly announced the launch of their "First Responder Edition."
The original Superior Defense Mask was built to combat the shortage of N95 and surgical masks the country is currently facing. These medical-grade supplies are needed by medical professionals, but the reality of the situation is that the folks at home with errands to run or those working "essential" roles outside of the medical field need protection, too.
Earlier this week, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked the CDC to investigate the efficacy of alternative face masks, given their propensity to help wearers avoid touching their faces; paired with social distancing, they represent a viable means through which the public can assist in flattening the curve while simultaneously preserving N95 masks for those on the front lines.
Made from recycled paper, these one-time-use masks which, like the original version, cover the nose and mouth of the wearer in an effort to prevent contact with airborne droplets and mitigate face-touching, are emblazoned with the American flag.
Sitting in his office in Braintree, MA, while HP Indigo 12000 presses churn out the newly designed mask below, Superior president Donny Charlebois praised the ceaseless efforts of medical personnel over the last month. "We love our doctors, nurses, and first responders. They're sacrificing so much right now. I know these new face masks are only a small gesture, but we wanted to do something to honor their efforts and show that we are united behind them."
In just two weeks, more than 2 million Superior Defense Masks have been printed and shipped to businesses and individuals across the country; an additional 250,000+ have been donated to those in need.
"We need to protect our community. We need to do our part to help the people who are saving lives," said Charlebois. "We need to act now."
About Superior Packaging & Finishing: Superior Packaging & Finishing is a family-owned business with over 100 years of combined experience in the high-end packaging and finishing industry. Founded as a trade finishing house with cutting, folding, and stitching services, it's grown to occupy over 200,000 square feet, employ more than 200 craftspeople, and build an expertise in direct-to-consumer ecommerce. www.sbpack.com
