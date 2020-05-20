FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of continued popularity, and a nationwide fan base of over one million and growing, Dance2Fit is bringing their signature product line to the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing conference for ECRM's historic virtual expo, May 18th through May 21st. As companies everywhere are taking steps to socially distance, the world of business to business marketing continues to adapt and change in order to stay ahead of the economic curve, and companies that find themselves on the list for the ECRM conference this May have demonstrated that they are on a path for retail success.
Success is nothing new for Dance2Fit founder, face, and fitness coach Jessica Bass James, who put her company on the map by creating exciting dance workout classes that can be done at home through an online subscription, or in-person in classes led by certified Dance2Fit instructors. Recently, James has started to branch out from classes and apparel to supplemental workout products such as D2Fit 4in1 Kick Start energy, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Preworkout drink, and D2FIT Women's All Day Time Release Whey Protein. Dance2Fit's whey protein powder has been an instant hit because of its ability to help users maintain a feeling of fullness for longer than other protein shakes while rating higher in taste and texture than the competition. Online reviews of shake mixes overall say that taste is the number one factor in deciding between similar products, so flavor is definitely a major component when it comes to D2Fit's success.
D2Fit Multi-Collagen Preworkout drink has been turning heads in the fitness community for its unique and effective ingredient list. While most pre-workout powders offer a burst of energy, Dance2Fit wanted to tailor their product to incorporate customer feedback. For this reason, D2Fit Multi-Collagen Preworkout is made with specialized components to target skin, nail, bone, joint, and hair health. This means that over time, D2F's pre-workout formula actually helps users look their best, in addition to feeling their best.
Jessica Bass James and Dance2Fit have a strong history of setting records and setting trends. Ever since James first started the company on a platform of earnest relatability. they have experienced constant growth and upward mobility in the fitness world. Taking their newest signature products to the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is a big step on the path towards expansion, but being a part of ECRM's virtual expo in the defining age of web-based marketing is a step into the future of the business world.
The May 18th through May 21st ECRM program is focused on products in the realm of Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition, so D2Fit was naturally drawn to this niche networking event as a means to promote their workout supplements.
ECRM is a vital opportunity for retailers across the United States to meet with up-and-coming brands, and now the entire conference will be even more fast-paced, with timed meeting slots available for companies that can secure a meeting with some of the countries' biggest retailers.
With Dance2Fit's results-driven background, glowing online reviews, and a massive web-based following, they are ready to take the next steps into the future of retail marketing.
