Results RNA is a biomedical research firm and supplement company headquartered in Orem, Utah founded by David Larson. This month, Results RNA is celebrating 23 years of research and development!
Results RNA has created over 30 liquid-based health formulas that are simple-to-take, taste great and significantly more effective than capsules or pills. In a supplement market saturated with pills, Results RNA liquid formulas stand apart in technology and efficacy.
When asked about the origins of Results RNA, founder and CEO David Larson said, "By the time I was three or four years old, I remember waking up many times in an oxygen tent in the hospital. I had life threatening asthma and allergy attacks, and these conditions stayed with me. I knew by my late twenties that if I did not improve my health in big ways, my life and health would deteriorate quickly. That is when significant research began."
Through this research, David found that traditional capsule and pill supplementation is not as effective as it should be, with most nutrients being destroyed in the gut. "I knew there had to be a better way. "
With the intent to achieve superior absorption and bioavailability of nutrients at the cellular level, Advanced Cellular technology was born.
Advanced Cellular Formulas deliver immediately bioavailable nutrients in simple-to-take, great tasting sprays and drinks.
A New Age in Liquid Supplements:
- Rapid Absorption
- Superior bioavailability
- Greater amount of nutrients being delivered to the cells
- Dosing Flexibility. Easily choose how much you drink or spray
- Natural, vegan ingredients
- Great Taste
- No GI discomfort
- Say goodbye to capsules & pills
Advanced Cellular Formulas focus on detoxifying the body, boosting the immune system, and nourishing the cells; providing the foundation of superior health more effectively than ever before.
Unlike capsules and pills, Results RNA formulas never include harmful fillers or preservatives.
Results RNA products are available through healthcare professionals, reputable health products websites, and direct. Results RNA formulas are recommended by doctors, nutritionists, and healthcare professionals to their patients worldwide.
Visit Results RNA's website to learn more! https://www.resultsrna.com/
Results RNA is a dietary natural health company based in Orem, Utah. They specialize in liquid-based health formulas intended to aid in detoxification, strengthen the immune system, and replenish essential nutrients.
