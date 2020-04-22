FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness innovator Suraksha Naturals debuted their line of specialty supplements on Amazon on April 13th, 2020. The India-based brand has had a year of good fortune bringing their products to industry events throughout the United States. Suraksha has been particularly well received in the supplemental health world because they create products that work in tandem with a Keto diet. Keto has represented an enormous portion of health and wellness revenue over the past decade, so Suraksha's ability to provide all-natural supplements that are made to help keep people healthy while they are in ketosis is a major breakthrough.
Suraksha's specialty product line, Keto-Veyda has been an instant hit with products ranging from the familiar, like Suraksha's MCT oil capsules and sprayable B12 vitamins, to more specific products like their Kidney Support herbal supplements, that seek to fill in the gaps where Keto leaves off.
Selling their products through the online retail giant, Amazon, represents the next phase in Suraksha's expansion into the United States marketplace. All of Suraksha's products combine modern health and wellness science with the ancient tradition of Ayurvedic practices that incorporate all-natural, herbal remedies, a unique quality that helps them stand out among their online competitors.
Ayurvedic Medicine is rooted in thousands of years of tradition, designed to not only mend ailments, but also allow the body to come to healing by restoring natural balance. This "balance" is achieved through maintaining the correct energy flow by eating, drinking and taking supplements in accordance with one's own bodily needs. Because every body is different, Ayurvedic medicine works from a holistic perspective, attending to all aspects of health, both physical and mental. Suraksha's products not only meet the rigorous standards for quality and pureness to which Ayurvedic products are held, but also go the extra mile by having little or no effect on glycemic intake, making them safe for people on a Keto diet as well.
Today, over 75% of all supplement sales in the United States are made through Amazon.com. As Suraksha continues to grow their business both in the U.S. and abroad, having their products for sale through Amazon provides instant access to customer reviews and ratings, as well as a streamlined customer purchasing process.
Suraksha's Keto-Veyda product line has plans to grow into online and brick and mortar retailers throughout the United States throughout 2020, with products already on Amazon.com as of April.
