FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental health company, Suraksha Naturals has released their Keto-Veyda product line for sale on Walmart.com. Suraksha has seen success throughout 2019 and 2020 as they debuted their products to United States retailers online, and at trade conferences throughout the country, and now they have landed a partnership with one of America's most famous e-commerce giants.
Suraksha has been met with a host of positive feedback from the health and wellness industry for the creation of products that specifically work in tandem with a keto lifestyle. Keto products have been a top seller within Walmart.com's online nutrition market, with total sales of Keto products nearing $13 billion for 2020 throughout the United States. Suraksha's Keto-Veyda MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides) Oil capsule supplements were a top pick for Walmart, and all their products are developed using the utilizing Ayurvedic practices.
Ayurvedic Medicine is rooted in thousands of years of tradition, designed to allow the body to come to healing by restoring natural balance. This "balance" is achieved through maintaining the correct energy flow, by eating, drinking and taking supplements in accordance with one's own bodily needs.
Because every body is different, Ayurvedic medicine works from a holistic perspective, attending to all aspects of health, both physical and mental. Suraksha's products not only meet the rigorous standards for quality and pureness to which Ayurvedic products are held, but also go the extra mile by having little or no effect on glycemic intake, making them safe for people on a Keto diet as well.
Suraksha's specialty product line, Keto-Veyda has been an instant hit with products ranging from the familiar, like Suraksha's MCT oil capsules and sprayable B12 vitamins, to more specific products like their Kidney Support herbal supplements, that seek to fill in the gaps where keto leaves off.
Selling through Walmart.com is a big win for Suraksha, as the online retail giant is predicted to double their e-commerce sales from $15 billion in 2018 to nearly $38 billion by the end of 2020.
Products from Suraksha's Keto-Veyda product line are already available for purchase through Walmart.com, and the company has plans to continue their expansion throughout the year, with the promise of products for sale online and in stores across the United States.
