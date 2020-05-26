FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental health company, Suraksha Naturals has one of the most popular products from their Ketoveyda product line for sale through Newegg.com. Suraksha has seen a spike in their success as they debuted their products to United States retailers online and at trade conferences throughout the country, and now they have landed a partnership with some of America's most famous e-commerce retailers.
Suraksha has received a lot of positive feedback from the health and wellness industry for the creation of their line of products that specifically work in tandem with a Keto lifestyle. Keto products are a top seller across the online nutrition market, with total sales of Keto products nearing $13 billion for 2020, throughout the United States.
Suraksha's specialty product line, Ketoveyda has been an instant hit with products ranging from the familiar, like Suraksha's MCT oil capsules and sprayable B12 vitamins, to more specific products like their Kidney Support herbal supplements, that seek to fill in the gaps where Keto leaves off.
Ketoveyda MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides) Oil capsule supplements were a top pick for sites like Newegg because of the familiarity with their customers, and the unique selling point that all of Suraksha's products are developed utilizing Ayurvedic practices.
Ayurvedic Medicine is rooted in thousands of years of tradition, designed to restore natural balance within the body. This "balance" is achieved through maintaining the correct energy flow, by eating, drinking, and taking supplements in accordance with one's own bodily needs.
MCT oil has been making the rounds as cutting edge, healthy-living tech over the past few years, and it plays a major role in the world of holistic fitness health. MCT oil stands for "medium-chain triglyceride," a compound made of medium-chain fatty acids. Because over half of the fat in coconut oil comes from MCTs, coconut oil is the most common source for commercially-used MCT oil, but MCT oil is present in other types of food, as well.
MCT oil became a popular health supplement among people who adhere to a keto diet because of the way that MCTs are quickly digested and absorbed. Keto diets work by eliminating carbohydrates, the starch, and sugar that usually gives the body energy, forcing the body to burn fat for energy instead. Eating keto has become an important tool for many people trying to get their health back on track, but without the high fiber and carbs that fruits and vegetables provide, some people may find they need to supplement to get key nutrients.
Broadening their reach in the world of e-commerce is a smart move for Suraksha since web-based retail has become a major necessity while people are taking precautions to leave their house as little as possible. Products from Suraksha's Ketoveyda product line are already available for purchase through Suraksha's website and Newegg.com, as well as many other online retailers. The company has plans to continue its expansion in the coming year, with the promise of products for sale online and in stores throughout the United States.
Please direct inquiries to:
Nathanial Valberg
(954) 536-2234
240324@email4pr.com