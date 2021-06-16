LOS ANGELES and ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureFire CPR, an organization dedicated to high-quality education in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is pleased to announce onsite group CPR training. This essential course can be tailored to the needs of specific industries, fulfill legal certification requirements, and help create the safest workplace environment possible.
"With things starting to open up again many businesses are finding themselves in need of lifesaving training. Along with educating individuals on basic CPR skills, our group course can give your team the confidence it needs to deal with site-specific emergency scenarios and updated info on how COVID can impact rescue measures." says Zack Zarrilli, Founder. "Perhaps most importantly, our experienced instructors can help your team identify and practice different emergency situations, right in the workplace where they may actually occur."
SureFire's group CPR participants can learn:
- How to Administer Adult, Child, and Infant CPR: SureFire's group CPR course covers how to effectively administer CPR to people of all ages.
- How to Use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Special Considerations: The course also covers all-things AED-related, including how AEDs work, where to find them, and how to use them during an emergency.
- How to Assist Conscious and Unconscious Choking Victims: Choking emergencies can start in seconds. SureFire's group CPR class covers proper protocol for dealing with a choking emergency the moment it occurs.
- Basic First Aid Skills: First aid skills are tailored toward the specific needs of the group.
To learn more about the benefits of onsite group CPR training, obtain a quote in minutes, or register your team for a SureFire course, please visit https://www.surefirecpr.com/group-training/.
About SureFire CPR:
SureFire CPR offers professional, affordable and convenient CPR instruction to the greater Southern California area. At their industry-leading training facilities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Riverside County, CPR classes and other certification programs are available to the public and taught by professional firefighters, paramedics, lifeguards, ER nurses and EMTs. SureFire CPR also offers onsite training and CPR certification in Southern California for those wishing to learn at their home or business. They also now provide online training for continuing education. To learn more, visit https://www.surefirecpr.com/.
