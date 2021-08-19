SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical Consulting Group (MCG) welcomes another experienced consultant, Phillip Gnau, MSED, RT(R), to our growing surgery center development team.

Phillip began his career as a radiologic technologist at Skaggs Hospital before assuming more leadership- and education-oriented roles. This includes serving as Lead Radiologic Technoligist/Clinical Instructor at Mercy Orthopedic Hospital, Clinical Coordinator/Radiology Instructor at Southwest Baptist University and Mercy Hospital, Instructor at the College of Health Professions, and Instructional Technologist at Chamberlain University. His devotion to healthcare and education make him an excellent addition to our team dedicated to ASC facility development, process improvement, evidence-based practice, and optimal patient care.

For more information about Phillip and his team at Medical Consulting Group, visit MedCGroup.com or contact their main office at (417) 889-2040.

Medical Consulting Group, LLC

For more than 30 years, Medical Consulting Group has served practices, ASCs, and medical device manufacturers across the U.S. and Canada that are looking for customized business solutions and strategies. MCG's services include practice and ASC consulting and development, as well as management of operations, revenue cycle, and clinical and regulatory compliance. They also specialize in multi-media marketing, digital and website services, and e-learning programs to help physicians and facilities learn to use and integrate technology. Learn more at MedCGroup.com.

Media Contact

Leah Taylor, Medical Consulting Group, 417-447-6804, ltaylor@medcgroup.com

 

SOURCE Medical Consulting Group

