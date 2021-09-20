SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical clips market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing geriatric population, ease of operations, cost efficiency, and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are the factors expected to contribute to the market growth. The presence of a large number of players at the global and local levels and their growth strategies to enhance product portfolios are likely to boost the market growth.
Key Insights & Findings:
- By material, the titanium segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its tensile strength, no deterioration property, inexpensiveness, and compatibility with imaging modalities
- Based on surgery type, the general surgery segment held the largest share in 2020
- In terms of end user, hospitals grabbed the largest share in 2020 owing to the rise in the number of cases and preventive surgeries performed in this end-user setting
- Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 due to the rising adoption of surgical clips over traditional ligation techniques and the increased geriatric population
Read 132 page market research report, "Surgical Clips Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Ligating, Aneurysm), By Material (Titanium, Polymer), By Surgery Type, By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
The adoption of surgical clips not only in laparoscopic procedures but also in open surgeries is expected to boost their demand in the upcoming years. Minimized incision size during surgeries and improved recovery time are the leading factors fueling the adoption of these devices among surgeons. The rise in robotic surgery procedures due to their high precision and surgical accuracy is also anticipated to play an important role in the market growth.
The market witnessed a slight decline during the COVID-19 pandemic due to canceling elective procedures. With the surgical procedures resuming in most of the regions with strict guidelines and an increasing number of vaccinated people, the market is likely to stabilize under strict guidelines by early 2022.
Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical clips market on the basis of type, material, surgery type, end user, and region:
- Surgical Clips Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Ligating
- Aneurysm
- Surgical Clips Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Titanium
- Polymer
- Others
- Surgical Clips Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Automated/ Robotic Assisted Surgery
- General Surgery
- Surgical Clips Hospitals End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Surgical Clips Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Sweden
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- UAE
List of Key Players of Surgical Clips Market
- Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
- Grena Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)
- Scanlan International, Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- MERIL LIFESCIENCES Pvt. Ltd.
- Anrei and Sinolinks
