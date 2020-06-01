DALLAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of revenue cycle services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces that John M. Carradine, who held financial and operational leadership positions at A-LIGN, HealthAxis, Micrografx, and Intellicall, has been named chief financial officer. Carradine brings more than 40 years of information technology and 16 years of healthcare experience to Surgical Notes.
At Surgical Notes, Carradine will oversee the company's financial, administrative, legal, and compliance activities. He will use his expertise to help further develop the Surgical Notes business strategy and strengthen the company's infrastructure to support continued growth. Surgical Notes' solutions include SNBilling, full-service revenue cycle management; SNChart, a web-based transcription and management system; SNCoder, full-service coding; and ScanChart ASC, the ASC industry's leading chart automation and document management solution.
"We are excited to add John Carradine to our leadership team," said Randy Bishop, President and Chief Executive Officer for Surgical Notes. "Over the past several years, Surgical Notes has achieved strong growth and further cemented its reputation as a leader in providing innovative revenue cycle solutions to the ambulatory surgery industry. With his impressive work history and experience in both compliance and healthcare, John brings proven skills to Surgical Notes that will help us continue to grow our brand and maintain our ASC leadership position."
Carradine most recently served as chief financial officer and chief operational officer at A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc., a technology-enabled security and compliance company. Prior to joining A-LIGN, he served as CFO and COO for HealthAxis, an IT solutions and business process outsourcing company serving the healthcare industry.
"I am pleased to join the Surgical Notes team," Carradine said. "Surgical Notes is a successful and growing business with a reputation of providing great services and solutions that bring order and scale to ambulatory surgery centers. I am excited to be around likeminded people eager to continue growing an already impressive company. Our vision is forward looking. We are focused on finding ways to make Surgical Notes bigger, better, faster, more nimble, and more valuable for our customers and investors."
Carradine received a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University with a major in accounting.
About Surgical Notes, Inc.
Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' leading revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.