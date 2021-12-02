PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovators in surgical training and education, SurgiSTUD (STUD is an acronym for Surgical Training Utility Device), has announced that it is providing an alternate solution to the recent cadaver shortage the medical industry is experiencing across the globe with models that mimic real anatomies and procedural environments. These alternative solutions are designed to assist in surgical training, providing high biomechanical fidelity, customizability, and cost-savings over existing cadaveric and synthetic options.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created shortages in many areas, interrupting the supply of human cadavers for medical education and research. In a move to protect staff, students, and faculty, health professional schools have stopped accepting body donations. While this measure was taken to protect individuals against the spread of the pathogen, it has also taken a negative toll on medical institutions educational programs.
"We are excited to provide a solution to the medical community so they can continue to train and educate much needed medical professionals, especially now as COVID-19 continues to be an issue across the globe. It is a safer and more affordable approach to medical education that provides the same educational experience as traditional cadavers." - John Brambert, Executive Vice President SurgiSTUD
As the medical industry experiences delays, cancellations, and rising costs due to cadaver shortages, SurgiSTUD has stepped up to provide surgical training and utility devices that provide a superior platform that covers spine, knee, and hips for surgical education, biomechanical research, and surgical device development. SurgiSTUD also currently has shoulder models that will be available in early 2022.
For more information on SurgiSTUD and their solutions visit about: surgistud.com
About SurgiSTUD
SurgiSTUD provides realistic surgical training through models that mimic real anatomies, pathologies and procedural environments. SurgiSTUD is on a mission to revolutionize surgical education by providing anatomically and biomechanically realistic models [that not only recreate the tactual feel of operating], but also provide exponential cost savings over existing cadaveric options.
Media Contact
John Brambert, SurgiSTUD, 1 602-757-0073, info@surgistud.com
SOURCE SurgiSTUD