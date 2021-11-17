According to a survey conducted by national optical retailer Eyemart Express, consumers plan to spend more time this holiday season focusing on their health. Approximately 66.4% of respondents stated that they planned to spend extra time this holiday season at medical-related appointments, such as doctor visits and dental and eye exams. 74% said extra screen time from working remotely and stress has noticeably worsened their vision, & they plan to visit an eye doctor before the end of the year.