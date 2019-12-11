The Alliance to Fight the 40|Don’t Tax My Health Care is a broad-based coalition comprised of businesses, patient advocates, employer organizations, unions, local governments, health care companies, consumer groups and other stakeholders that support employer-provided health coverage. This coverage is the backbone of our health care system and protects over 178 million Americans. The Alliance seeks to repeal the 40% “Cadillac Tax” on health benefits. (PRNewsfoto/Alliance to Fight the 40)