GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surveyol, a relative newcomer to the online space specializing in market research, has just announced the immediate availability of Surveyol & COVID-19 related surveys, enabling small businesses, medical offices, and schools to better communicate with its customers, patients, and teachers/parents, respectively, during the pandemic.
COVID-19's impact on our country cannot be understated or underestimated. Everyone has been impacted by this virus, some more severe than others. The traditional workplace is shifting from office to home, blended with a shared anxiety on how to survive financially while coping with the pandemic. It demands a reassessment on how to be successful in a totally new business environment.
"Using Surveyol.com was very simple and self-explanatory," stated Leah A., an independent consultant who recently used one of the templates. "The clients that took the survey found it fast and easy to read. Super concise and would definitely use it again."
The most recent template is focused on an "Employee's Return to Work" survey. The other templates pertain to a "Church Return to Worship Survey," a "COVID-19 Impact Survey," and a "COVID-19 Patient Survey". There are more on the way to meet customer demand.
Surveyol respects an important research truism: People don't mind completing short, direct surveys. As a result, all of its templates are brief and to the point. The standard survey should take no longer than five minutes to complete. An inevitable byproduct of research is that surveys, sent on a routine basis, keep one's name in front of the customer.
COVID-19 is a hot topic everyone wants to discuss. It's part of Surveyol's total commitment to offer indispensable research tools, developed by professionals for each specific line of business. Surveyol has a free 7-day trial to get you up-and-running. All of its survey templates can be easily customized, if necessary, to address any specific concerns.
For more information on Surveyol & COVID-19 related surveys:
https://www.surveyol.com