NEW YORK, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SurvivorNet, the country's leading media company for cancer information, today announced it will host its inaugural virtual conference, "Key Developments in Ovarian Cancer in The Age of COVID-19 and Beyond," on May 15 at 4pm ET at SurvivorNet.com.
The program is the first event on SurvivorNet Connect, a new platform designed to facilitate virtual gatherings for healthcare providers, who say the rapidly changing data about COVID-19 and the absence of major conferences has left them struggling to stay up to date. Oncologists will have the opportunity to share knowledge, ask questions and stay abreast of the latest clinical developments, while continuing to treat patients within the confines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In overwhelming numbers, SurvivorNet's physician collaborators have been asking for support during this challenging time," said Steve Alperin, SurvivorNet CEO and Co-Founder. "In response, we created SurvivorNet Connect to help physicians understand new developments in treatment protocols during the pandemic and gain greater understanding about the latest information as it continues to evolve."
SurvivorNet Connect meetings are exclusively for healthcare providers, bringing together key opinion leaders to address crucial topics, answer questions from colleagues, and covering the latest approvals and clinical developments shaping their specialities.
The featured panelists for "Key Developments in Ovarian Cancer in The Age of COVID-19 and Beyond" are:
- Dr. Oliver Dorigo - Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology Oncology, Stanford University Medical Center
- Dr. Bobbie J. Rimel - Assistant Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cedars-Sinai
- Dr. Emese Zsiros - Gynecologic Oncology, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Dr. Douglas A. Levine - Director, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center
SurvivorNet Connect virtual events are produced by SurvivorNet's award-winning editorial team. The team is led by veteran producers from networks including ABC, FOX and NBC News, who have produced some of the nation's largest televised town hall meetings.
The launch of SurvivorNet Connect to support the physician community follows the recent debut of SurvivorNet TV (SNTV) – a first-of-its-kind linear streaming service catering to the growing number of Americans who are cancer survivors. SNTV was released ahead of schedule as a way to support the cancer community during the COVID-19 crisis. The free OTT service is now available on SurvivorNet.com, Apple TV, Amazon, Roku and other streaming providers.
About SurvivorNet:
SurvivorNet is the country's leading media company for cancer information. The company has democratized access to the world's leading cancer experts, helping millions of Americans make better decisions about their care. SurvivorNet's resources are built in collaboration with leading cancer centers, including The National Cancer Institute, MD Anderson, Cedars Sinai, Stanford, and The Dana-Farber Cancer Center. The company's daily news operation is syndicated widely and serves as an important source of information for millions of Americans every month. SurvivorNet was founded by Steve Alperin and Tim Langloss.