The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2020 Conference Presentations https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference-presentations/
Conference information: https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference/
Dr. Karol Darsa: Five Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment - Discussed how it is important to have proper training to work with unprocessed trauma to achieve good outcomes for clients.
Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt: Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice - Provided an introduction to SSA requirements for healthcare providers and survivors. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/
Sherry Fleming, MFT: Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder. Presented some key similarities and differences between Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder.
Neil Brick: Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors - Discussed child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years. https://ritualabuse.us http://neilbrick.com
Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT: Identifying the Personality Systems of Mind Control Survivors and Trauma Treatment - Explained how therapists are increasingly starting to see that many of their clients have histories of complex and chronic abuse
Will Randle: Organicity and the Inorganic: a Sensorimotor Approach to Healing with RAMCOA Survivors - Explored the therapist's development of the internal qualities and practices foundational to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy.
Research information:
Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/
Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse
Child Abuse Wiki – Dissociative Identity Disorder https://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Dissociative_Identity_Disorder
Child Abuse Wiki – Recovered Memory http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Recovered_Memories