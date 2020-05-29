PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Survivorship announces online videos and PowerPoint presentations of conference speakers.  Speakers: Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt, Dr. Karol Darsa, Cristina Mardirossian LMFT, Neil Brick, Will Randle and Sherry Fleming.

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2020 Conference Presentations https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference-presentations/

Conference information:  https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2020-conference/ 

Dr. Karol Darsa: Five Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment - Discussed how it is important to have proper training to work with unprocessed trauma to achieve good outcomes for clients. 

Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt:  Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice - Provided an introduction to SSA requirements for healthcare providers and survivors.  https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/   

Sherry Fleming, MFT: Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder. Presented some key similarities and differences between Eating Disorders and Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Neil Brick: Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors - Discussed child and ritual abuse survivors and their advocates have been attacked by misinformation campaigns the last several years. https://ritualabuse.us   http://neilbrick.com

Cristina Mardirossian, LMFT: Identifying the Personality Systems of Mind Control Survivors and Trauma Treatment - Explained how therapists are increasingly starting to see that many of their clients have histories of complex and chronic abuse

Will Randle: Organicity and the Inorganic: a Sensorimotor Approach to Healing with RAMCOA Survivors - Explored the therapist's development of the internal qualities and practices foundational to Sensorimotor Psychotherapy.

Research information:

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Child Abuse Wiki – Dissociative Identity Disorder https://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Dissociative_Identity_Disorder

Child Abuse Wiki – Recovered Memory http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Recovered_Memories

 

